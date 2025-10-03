Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Police are investigating a sudden “unexplained” death on a North Dunedin street.

A spokesperson said they were notified around 2pm Friday of the death on Great King St.

The public can expect an increased police presence in the area.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a scene guard will remain in place overnight while police make inquiries,” a police spokesperson said.