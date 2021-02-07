Police investigate sudden death in Auckland's Meola Creek

A police officer at a walkway cordon where a man was found in the water at Meola Creek, Westmere, this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are investigating the death of a man who was discovered unresponsive in a central Auckland creek this morning.

Cordons are in place at Meola Creek in Westmere where the man's body was found in the water about 7am.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were being made to establish the circumstances of the death, which was currently being treated as unexplained.

The public was being asked to avoid the area.

A plea was made for anyone who had seen or heard anything unusual in the area overnight or early this morning to get in touch with Police on (09) 302 6557.

