Police investigate sudden death in Auckland's Meola Creek

Police are investigating the death of a man who was discovered unresponsive in a central Auckland creek this morning.
Cordons are in place at Meola Creek in Westmere where the man's body was found in the water about 7am.
A police spokesperson said inquiries were being made to establish the circumstances of the death, which was currently being treated as unexplained.
The public was being asked to avoid the area.
A plea was made for anyone who had seen or heard anything unusual in the area overnight or early this morning to get in touch with Police on (09) 302 6557.
More to come.