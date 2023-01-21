Police will be increasing patrols on Porirua streets after two shootings in the suburb. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are investigating possible links between two shootings in Porirua in the past 24 hours after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a Porirua property overnight.

Kāpiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Renée Perkins said last night the injured man was found at a Waitangirua address suffering firearms injuries.

Police were also investigating a similar incident from earlier in the day that happened in nearby Cannons Creek.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the events, including whether there are any links between the two,” said Perkins.

Additional police patrols would be in the area to provide reassurance to the community while officers worked to bring offenders to account, she said.

“We strongly encourage people to call Police immediately on 111 if they hear or see anything concerning in their neighbourhood.

“An appeal has been made for anyone who has information that may assist in our inquiries to please contact Police via 105 phone service or online using Update My Report.”

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
















