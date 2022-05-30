Police are continuing to investigate after reports of gunshots in Christchurch last night. Photo / Supplied

Police are continuing to investigate after reports of gunshots in Christchurch last night.

Police say they were called to a fight at the Turf and One Good Horse restaurant car park on Inwoods Rd in Parklands at 9.30pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman said there were reports of gunshots, but no one was injured.

She said there is no confirmation of gang involvement at this stage, and no one has been taken into custody.

A witness to the incident said it was a gang dispute and two gunshots were exchanged.

"Huge shout out to the police as they were here three minutes after we called," he said.