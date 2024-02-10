Voyager 2023 media awards
Police investigate after person threatened with firearm in Silverdale, Auckland

NZ Herald
Police have reviewed CCTV footage and are making enquiries to locate the suspects.

Police are investigating after a person was threatened with a firearm in the Auckland suburb of Silverdale this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the event occurred at about 5.30pm.

“The victim confronted several individuals who are suspected of stealing a bag from his vehicle at a commercial premises along the Hibiscus Coast Highway.

“During this exchange, a firearm was presented at the victim. Thankfully nobody was physically harmed.”

Police have reviewed CCTV footage and are making enquiries to locate the suspects.

