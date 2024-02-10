Police are investigating after a person was threatened with a firearm in the Auckland suburb of Silverdale this afternoon.
A police spokesperson said the event occurred at about 5.30pm.
“The victim confronted several individuals who are suspected of stealing a bag from his vehicle at a commercial premises along the Hibiscus Coast Highway.
“During this exchange, a firearm was presented at the victim. Thankfully nobody was physically harmed.”
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Police have reviewed CCTV footage and are making enquiries to locate the suspects.