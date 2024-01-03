Police are investigating after a man with serious injuries entered a South Auckland supermarket this evening.
At about 6pm, the man arrived at the New World in Manurewa, police said.
“Early information is that there has been an incident at a bus stop not far from the supermarket but police are working to establish exactly what has occurred,” a police spokesperson said.
Police have arrested a man who is “assisting” them with their enquiries.
A St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance, one manager and one rapid response vehicle to the New World and treated a man in a “severe condition”.
The man was transported to Middlemore Hospital.