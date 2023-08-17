Police are continuing their investigations to find the man who attempted to lure two young girls into his car in Remuera. Photo / Jason Dorday

Police have revealed fresh details after man tried to lure two young girls from a top Remuera secondary school into his car.

Baradene College of the Sacred Heart and others in the East Auckland area have urged parents to remind their children what to do in similar, dangerous situations.

College principal Sandy Pasley told the Herald yesterday two students from the Catholic school for girls were approached in the neighbouring areas.

Police said one girl was approached on Lucerne Rd on August 11 and the other on Meadowbank Rd on August 15.

Pasley said the two girls were “very young” and the approaches were “very worrying”.

Auckland City East area prevention manager Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said it would have been alarming for the girls, and the police are taking the reports very seriously.

Dolheguy said more preventative police patrols in the area aim to “provide reassurance to concerned parents and members of the community”.

In an email to parents yesterday, Pasley said she hoped no other students were approached.

“We don’t frighten the children because I think it’s really important that they’re not scared but that they are aware and alert and have got good strategies in place from the families to know what to do.

“I just hope that that they were isolated incidents.”

Pasley also notified other schools in the area, including Saint Kentigern Girls’ School and Saint Kentigern Preschool.

Girls’ School principal Juliet Small also emailed parents, explaining the girls’ experience was “unpleasant and has been reported to the police”.

“It is a timely reminder for parents to please speak to their daughters about dangers such as these,” the email said.

“We will be speaking to the students as well.”

Dolheguy said anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Anyone who has further information to assist the investigation should contact Police on 105, quoting event number P055684575.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



