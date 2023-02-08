Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Person taken to hospital after police incident on State Highway 1 in Wellington

Georgina Campbell
By
Quick Read
One lane is closed on State Highway 1 in Rongotai. Photo / NZME

One person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition following a police incident on State Highway 1 in Wellington.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a lane was closed in the area of Cobham Drive and Troy St, but it has since reopened.

This was due to a police incident, the agency said.

Wellington Free Ambulance attended the scene and took one person to Wellington Hospital in a moderate condition.

Motorists were earlier advised to expect delays when travelling through the area.

