Person taken to hospital after police incident on State Highway 1 in Wellington

One person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition following a police incident on State Highway 1 in Wellington.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a lane was closed in the area of Cobham Drive and Troy St, but it has since reopened.
This was due to a police incident, the agency said.
Wellington Free Ambulance attended the scene and took one person to Wellington Hospital in a moderate condition.
Motorists were earlier advised to expect delays when travelling through the area.