Ram raiders smashed into a dairy on Swanson Rd in Ranui early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are looking for ram raiders who smashed into an Auckland dairy early this morning.

Police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle being reversed into the front of a superette on Swanson Rd in Ranui at about 5am.

“An unknown number of offenders have entered and taken items from the store before fleeing in another vehicle,” police said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the offender(s) and exactly what was taken.”

Photos from the dairy show the car ploughed through a metal security grill.

Police investigate the dairy smash and grab. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The dairy owners are left to pick up the pieces after the ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The grill and dairy doors can be seen lying on the footpath along with packets of food that have spilled out.

A stolen vehicle was abandoned at the scene and has since been recovered by Avon Towing Services.

A family member told Herald this was the second time their dairy had been targeted.

He said CCTV footage showed at least two young offenders.

They looked around 16-17-years-old, he said.



