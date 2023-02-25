Police have recovered one of the stolen cars. Photo / File

Waikato Police are investigating after two separate robberies near Huntly in which the victims had their cars stolen in threatening and violent carjackings.

The robberies happened in the area of Lake Puketirini, and have prompted a warning from police for people to remain vigilant.

The first robbery happened on February 18, sometime between 1-2.30am while the victim was parked by the lake in his Nissan Navara ute.

He was approached be a large group of people who threatened him and took his ute, Detective Sergeant Simon Evans of the Waikato West CIB said.

Police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or people around this time to call 105 and quote the file number 230219/7104.

The second robbery happened after 10.30pm on February 23.

The victim parked her BMW 318i saloon at Lake Puketirini, where she too was approached by a group of people.

She was threatened, pulled out of the car and assaulted, and her car was stolen.

The victim walked to Rotowaro Rd where a passing driver was able to help her. She was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who saw unusual activity in the area around 10.30pm on that day should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230224/8136.

The car of the male victim has been recovered, but the woman’s car has not.

“These crimes will not be tolerated, and police are committed to ensuring that those responsible will be held to account,” Evans said in a statement.

Police are continuing to support the victims involved and have increased patrols in the area.

Information or footage, such as dashcam video, of either robbery should be reported to police, quoting the file numbers above.

“Always call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or suspicious.”

People can also provide information via the police non-emergency number 105, or go online at 105.police.govt.nz.