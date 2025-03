Auckland police are on the lookout for 25-year-old Rawiri Cave, who has a warrant out for his arrest. Photo / NZ Police

Police are hunting a 25-year-old Auckland man after several incidents including aggravated robbery and escaping custody.

A police spokesperson said they have a warrant for arrest for Rawiri Cave after several incidents in Counties Manukau.

“Cave has long hair, usually worn in a top-knot style, and has two tā moko style tattoos on the back of his right calf and his right forearm,” they said.

“He is known to frequent Counties Manukau, Point Chevalier and Waterview areas.”