Police hunt for radar detector thieves in Christchurch

The photo posted to the Bishopdale Community group on Facebook showing the alleged offenders. Photo / Supplied

Police are trying to find those responsible for a spate of radar detector thefts in Christchurch.

Area prevention manager Leairne Dow said 67 have been stolen from cars in the city since September.

They are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to the theft, she said.

"Radar detectors are very common items to be stolen from cars.

"They are typically expensive items, and mounted in a visible position in front windscreens of vehicles, so they make an easy and obvious target for opportunistic offenders."

She said police would advise anyone using any kind of expensive item in their vehicle to remove it every time they leave the car and ensure their vehicles are well-secured.

It follows a post on the Bishopdale Community Group on Facebook on Monday which attracted more than 50 comments.

"Keep an eye out for this person and silver BMW. Scouted our small cul de sac in Nunweek Park at 4.57 last night and returned to smash our car window at 6pm to take a radar detector.

"The car was up our drive and it was completely brazen at this time of the day," the post said