New Zealand

Police helicopter and dog units track down Christchurch youth offenders

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Three 14-year-olds have been arrested by police in connection with a series of burglaries and car crimes across Christchurch. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries across Christchurch. During the operation, a police dog unit vehicle crashed.

In addition to the commercial burglaries, the alleged offenders, all 14 years old, were wanted in relation to multiple instances of dangerous driving and the theft of

