Three 14-year-olds have been arrested by police in connection with a series of burglaries and car crimes across Christchurch. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries across Christchurch. During the operation, a police dog unit vehicle crashed.

In addition to the commercial burglaries, the alleged offenders, all 14 years old, were wanted in relation to multiple instances of dangerous driving and the theft of vehicles over the past couple of days.

Superintendent Lane Todd said police used various methods to track and trace the young suspects, including dogs and a helicopter.

“We investigate repeat offenders every day and had a strong lead in pinpointing a vehicle these suspects were using,” Todd said.

“We’ve deployed the services of a helicopter for air support and surveillance, which proved vital in successfully locating the vehicle of interest.”