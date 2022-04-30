Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Police have serious concerns for missing Hamilton woman Barbara, aged 67

Barbara, 67, went missing in Hamilton yesterday evening. Photo / Supplied

By
Adam Pearse

Multimedia reporter

Police have urgent concerns for the welfare of an elderly Hamilton woman who went missing last night.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police appealed to anyone with information regarding a 67-year-old woman named Barbara, who was last seen yesterday evening heading on foot in the direction of Ohaupo Rd (SH3) in Hamilton.

She was wearing a distinctive fluffy long-sleeved top and brown-coloured leggings.

She was wearing a distinctive fluffy long-sleeved top (pictured) and brown-coloured leggings. Photo / Supplied
"Police and her family have serious concerns for her welfare," the spokesperson said.

Anyone who can assist should contact police on 111 and quote event number P050418849.