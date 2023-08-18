The scene of a crash between a train and a car in the Carterton district on July 24. Photo / Wairarapa Times Age

The scene of a crash between a train and a car in the Carterton district on July 24. Photo / Wairarapa Times Age

Police are “dismayed” by the number of motorists who have failed to stop at the same railway crossing where a train crashed into a car recently.

On July 24 a driver was seriously injured when their car was struck by a train at a crossing on Norfolk Rd, Waingawa, between Carterton and Masterton.

The person was initially trapped and sustained serious injuries before being taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a helicopter.

Wellington district police said the person attempted to drive across the railway track despite the warning lights and bells signalling an oncoming train.

A temporary stop sign is now in place at the Norfolk Rd crossing.

But officers were “dismayed” this week by the number of motorists who have failed to stop at the stop sign.

Earlier this week they observed other concerning behaviour, including someone who used a cellphone while driving across the tracks.

Police decided to launch an operation yesterday resulting in 16 fines for motorists who failed to stop before crossing.

Wellington road policing manager Inspector Brad Allen said he could not emphasise enough how vital it is for road users to always obey signage, bells, lights and barriers when they cross.

“And where there aren’t bells, light and barriers, drivers must always look both ways and ensure it is safe before proceeding across the tracks.”

“You should be checking for trains when you cross railway tracks, the same way you check for cars when they cross a road – there really is no room to get it wrong.”

None of the eight train passengers or five crew members were injured in the July 24 crash.

The level crossing suffered extensive damage.

