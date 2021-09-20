Police find six stolen snowboards, three firearms, hundreds of cannabis plants

Police officers executed search warrants at four Turangi properties and found six stolen snowboards. Photo / File

Police have found six stolen snowboards, along with firearms and several hundred cannabis plants in Turangi.

Officers executed search warrants at four Turangi properties, between September 4 and 14, a police spokesperson said.

They located six snowboards, which were stolen over three days from Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields.

In addition to the snowboards, three firearms were also located and seized as

well as several hundred cannabis plants, the spokesperson said.

"Follow up inquiries have identified five people involved in the snowboard thefts."

They said offenders would be trespassed from both Whakapapa and Turoa ski fields for

two years, and would likely face charges relating to theft, firearms and drugs.

Sergeant Lane Demchy said the ski industry was a significant part of the local economy.

"When offending occurs on our mountain we will make every effort to hold people accountable.

"In this case it's great to be able to recover some of the stolen property and return it to the rightful owners," Demchy said.