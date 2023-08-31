The South Auckland health worker was assaulted when walking to her car after her evening shift outside Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Jarred Williamson, LDR

The South Auckland health worker was assaulted when walking to her car after her evening shift outside Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Jarred Williamson, LDR

A man who police were seeking in connection to a sexual assault on a student midwife has been found and arrested, police have confirmed.

The South Auckland health worker was assaulted when walking to her car after her evening shift outside Middlemore Hospital on August 14.

Counties Manukau Police put out an appeal for information from the public to identify the man to assist with the investigation.

In a statement on Friday morning, police said they had found the man and took him into custody.

“We thank those members of the public who provided information,” a police spokesperson said.

Counties Manukau Police put out an appeal for information from the public to identify the man. Photo / NZME

The victim, a young woman, had just finished a shift at Middlemore and was in the carpark by the train station on Hospital Rd at the time of the attack.

At the time of the incident, Andrew Slater from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand said the organisation was “upset and dismayed that this has happened to one of our staff”.

“No one should have to experience this type of incident going to or from work,” Slater said.

“It happened while our staff member, a midwifery student, was walking near the Middlemore train station at the end of their shift late on Monday night.”

Slater said the young woman was “doing as well as possible”, given the circumstances.

“We’re providing her with the support she needs,” he earlier told the Herald.