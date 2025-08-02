A US special envoy has arrived in Gaza in hopes to mediate some peace. Turmoil offer Trump's tariffs continues. Job layoffs at Weta Workshop in Wellington. PM is in Christchurch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police removed a man from a flight preparing to leave Auckland yesterday after “concerning remarks” he’d made while on board the plane.

Air New Zealand flight NZ5047 to New Plymouth was originally scheduled to depart Auckland at 4.05pm.

With the departure time delayed, police were informed of a passenger whose behaviour on the aircraft – stationed at Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal – constituted a possible security risk.

“A customer was offloaded from flight NZ5047 prior to departure yesterday due to a potential security concern,” Air New Zealand’s chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw said.