Police escort man off New Plymouth-bound Air NZ flight, ‘concerning remarks’ delay take-off
By Tom Rose
Police removed a man from a flight preparing to leave Auckland yesterday after “concerning remarks” he’d made while on board the plane.
Air New Zealand flight NZ5047 to New Plymouth was originally scheduled to depart Auckland at 4.05pm.
With the departure time delayed, police were informed of a passenger whose
behaviour on the aircraft – stationed at Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal – constituted a possible security risk.
“A customer was offloaded from flight NZ5047 prior to departure yesterday due to a potential security concern,” Air New Zealand’s chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw said.