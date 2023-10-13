A schoolboy was bitten by a police dog when he inadvertently got caught up in a police pursuit of a group of offenders. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

A school boy out running with his PE class in Lower Hutt today was bitten by a police dog after he was mistaken for an offender by its handler.

Police said the teenager was given immediate medical attention for a minor leg injury.

Acting Wellington District Commander inspector Wade Jennings said police were working to support the boy and his family “who are understandably upset by this event”.

At the time, the dog unit was tracking three youths who had earlier abandoned a stolen car following a brief pursuit, he said.

“Police had signalled the driver to stop in Wainuiomata Road at 11.20 am after observing it being driven in a dangerous manner and noting that it was flagged as stolen.

“Officers initially pursued the car but abandoned the pursuit after a short time due to the manner of driving.

“At 11.30 am police received a report of three youths running through a residential section and jumping a fence.”

Officers found the stolen car nearby and a dog unit started tracking the three youths.

When the dog handler spotted three young people running, he ordered them to stop.

“Two immediately did stop, however, the third ran from the police dog handler, who then released the police dog,” Jennings said.

“It became clear once officers spoke to these three young people that they were not the youths being sought in relation to the original fleeing driver incident.

Police have since located the three youths involved in the original fleeing driver incident, and charges were being considered.

Other students have told RNZ the boy was taken to hospital for treatment but subsequently returned to school.