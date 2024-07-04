Central Hawke's Bay roads are closed and traffic is being diverted.

A pedestrian has been taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by helicopter in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Emergency services were called Ongaonga Rd, Waipawa, around 9.45am on Friday and diversions were in place.

Hato Hone St John said three ambulances, one helicopter and a rapid response vehicle were responding at the scene.

A spokesperson said they were still on the scene at 11.15am.

Officer in charge Sergeant Neil Baker said the traffic incident occurred between State Highway 2 and Lindsay Rd.