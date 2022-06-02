The Police Dive Squad is searching the Pelorus River after a truck was found submerged there yesterday. Image / Google

A police dive squad is searching a river in Marlborough after a truck was found submerged.

Police confirmed officers and local fire crews were called to the Pelorus River yesterday afternoon after reports that a vehicle had been spotted.

"Shortly before 4.30pm, police and [Fire and Emergency NZ] responded to a report that a vehicle had been seen submerged in the river, next to Kaiuma Bay Rd."

The circumstances around how the vehicle came to be in the river are not yet known and the Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the incident.