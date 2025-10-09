An overcrowded party at the Canterbury University bar (The Foundry) has resulted in multiple people being crushed. Video / NZ Herald

At least one person is injured after people tried to force their way into an already packed Christchurch student bar.

A police spokesperson said they had to help disperse the “large crowd” after being called to Foundry Bar on Ilam Rd at 10.10pm.

At least one person had minor injuries after the disorder incident.

The bar posted on social media at 10pm telling those still in line to “settle down”.