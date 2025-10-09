“We are trying to get people in the best we can.”
A follow-up post to its Instagram story said too many people showed up, and they did not have capacity. It then talked about the upcoming larger student Tea Party event to be held this weekend.
“Looking forward to the Tea Party where we have much more space and staff make sure your experience is amazing!”
The event was the “pre-party” to the massive annual Tea Party hosted by the university’s student association at the same venue, which attracts around 3500 students every year.
