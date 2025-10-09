Advertisement
Police disperse large crowd after incident at University of Canterbury bar, one injured

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
An overcrowded party at the Canterbury University bar (The Foundry) has resulted in multiple people being crushed. Video / NZ Herald

At least one person is injured after people tried to force their way into an already packed Christchurch student bar.

A police spokesperson said they had to help disperse the “large crowd” after being called to Foundry Bar on Ilam Rd at 10.10pm.

At least one person had minor injuries

