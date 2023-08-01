Police crackdown on shoplifters: Bolstered patrols in South Auckland nab ‘prolific offenders’

In a press release, Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin calls for help to solve increased shoplifting and violence. Video / Foodstuffs

South Auckland police have nabbed a multitude of “prolific” shoplifters, with one alleged to have tried stealing a trolley-load of goods from a supermarket.

It comes as Counties Manukau South police bolster patrols around town centres and shopping centres to try and reduce retail theft in the district.

Police have so far laid 59 charges of shoplifting against 10 people, including a 39-year-old woman with 24 charges relating to shoplifting and trespassing.

A 32-year-old woman allegedly tried to steal $91 worth of groceries in her backpack last Monday.

A 28-year-old woman allegedly walked out of a supermarket with a trolley-load of goods without paying last Tuesday.

The 39-year-old will appear in the Pukekohe District Court on September 26, the 32-year-old has been referred to Te Pae Oranga and the 28-year-old will go before the Papakura District Court this Thursday.

“Police are continuing to take offending against retail businesses in our community seriously, identifying offenders and holding them to account,” area prevention manager Inspector Matt Hoyes said.

Hoyes said officers would do “high visibility patrols” around shopping centres and town centres, focussing on supermarkets and other major retailers specifically.

He said police would continue giving retailers and businesses advice on “simple steps they can take to prevent their businesses being targeted.

“Police and retailers cannot prevent crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and the social harm it causes,” Hoyes said.

“Our high visibility patrols in shopping malls and along shopping strips also allow Police to interact with the public who want to see an end to this type of crime in their neighbourhood.”

Police encouraged members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to staff, security and police.

Hoyes said people could report offending by phoning 111 or 105 after the fact.

People could also make reports online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



