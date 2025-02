Police are responding to an incident near Marlborough Airport. Photo / Google

A police cordon has been erected following an incident near the RNZAF base in Woodbourne, Marlborough.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to an incident in the Woodbourne area.

“Cordons are in place around the surrounding areas.”

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson confirmed a cordon was established near the base’s southern side where some personnel have been evacuated.