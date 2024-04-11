The cause of the truck crash on Cove Rd, a Brynderwyns detour route, on Wednesday is being investigated by police and NZTA.

Police are considering whether charges will be laid after a rogue truck crashed on a banned Brynderwyns detour route in Mangawhai, Northland.

A large truck became stuck on a hairpin bend on Cove Rd, blocking both lanes for hours on Wednesday.

The crash, between Tuaraki Rd and Bream Tail Rd, was reported to police around 11.30am and the road was reopened at 2.30pm.

Truck and trailer units are banned from using the Cove Rd detour route through Mangawhai and Langs Beach during the 10-week closure of SH1 over the Brynderwyns.

Trucks and truck and trailer units up to 50 tonnes are allowed on Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, however larger trucks are supposed to be using the SH14 and SH12 detour through Dargaville.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are still making enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, including determining whether charges will be laid”.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised motorists to use the Paparoa Oakleigh Rd route during the blockage, while Fulton Hogan recovery units were deployed to help free the truck.

No injuries were reported.

Restrictions officially banning truck and trailer units from Cove Rd and a section of Waipu Gorge Rd, were placed under the Land Transport Amendment Act 2017, Section 16a (Temporary restriction of heavy traffic on roads) before the Brynderwyns closure started on February 26.

A truck with trailer unit is defined as any heavy trailer and vehicle combination, including full trailers, semi-trailers, simple trailers, and pole trailers.

It also includes heavy vehicles towing two trailers including A-train and B-train combinations.

National Road Carriers Association policy general manager James Smith said the truck company was still waiting to speak to the driver.

However, “there was no plausible reason why he or she was on the road”.

“They shouldn’t have been there,” Smith said.

“All of them [the company’s drivers] have been given copies of the diversions and maps.

“He thought he was following the right detour, and when he realised he wasn’t, it was too late to turn around.”

An NZTA spokeswoman said: “We are leading an investigation with our partners to understand what happened in this instance and what we need to do to ensure that it doesn’t occur in the future.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.



