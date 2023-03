A two-car collision occurred near the intersection of Kelvin St and Kaikokopu Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Charges are being considered after a two-car collision in Aramoho, Whanganui.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened near the intersection of Kelvin St and Kaikokopu Rd around 11.30am on Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John said one ambulance responded and the crew treated one patient in a minor condition at the scene.

Police said there were no reports of road blockages.

Charges were being considered and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.