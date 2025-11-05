Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

University of Otago. Photo / RNZ, Don T

By RNZ

The University of Otago is investigating student behaviour after fireworks were shot at police and firefighters in Dunedin’s Castle St.

Emergency services were called to Castle St North on Monday night after reports of about 50 people shooting fireworks at each other.

A university spokesperson said it was dangerous and unacceptable behaviour.

The proctor’s office would decide on any disciplinary action, the spokesperson said.