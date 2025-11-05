Police arrested two 20-year-olds at the scene but no charges have been laid.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said it was dumb to shoot fireworks at people or property because it could have big consequences.
“Fireworks are explosives and can cause serious injuries, hence why the timeframe for selling them continues to be shorter and shorter each year,” he said.
Fire and Emergency Otago district manager Craig Geddes said fireworks were also shot at a fire truck but missed the vehicle.
He said Fire and Emergency had zero tolerance for behaviour that put staff or other emergency services at risk.
“Not only does this endanger emergency service responders but it also puts the public at risk as it may impede our ability to respond to an emergency,” he said.
– RNZ