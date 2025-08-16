Advertisement
Police, community hold funeral for baby Anahera found at recycling plant

RNZ
Detective Inspector Scott Beard says extensive inquiries, including 300 DNA profiles, failed to identify the family of baby Anahera. Photo / Dean Purcell

A police officer who’s worked for years to track the family of a baby found dead at a South Auckland recycling plant says the Onehunga community has honoured her with a funeral service today.

The newborn’s body was discovered four years ago to the day at Onehunga’s Visy Recycling plant,

