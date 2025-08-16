“Obviously we look at the DNA profile, and we look at familial DNA to try and identify family, who could be the mother or father, and to date we’ve had nearly 300 profiles and we haven’t been able to identify the parent.”

Investigators found Anahera must have arrived at the plant on the day she was discovered. CCTV footage was used to try to narrow down the area she had arrived from, but Beard said 104 recycling trucks arrived that day.

He said he could not speculate on why the baby was abandoned.

The community organised the funeral to honour the baby, named Anahera, and a burial in Māngere. Photo / Supplied

The funeral was organised by the community and was to take place at 10am Saturday in Onehunga, followed by a burial in Māngere.

“Whatever the circumstances, what we have here ... we have a little baby who had just been discarded in the recycling, and today is about honouring this little baby,” Beard said.

“The local Onehunga community, what they’ve done – the wrap-around support and the general service that we’re doing today – I think just shows the care and the love that is within the community.”

Tips were occasionally submitted to the police about the case, which were investigated, but they had not yet led to the family, he said.

In July, a coroner’s report said medical examiners had not been able to tell if baby Anahera was born alive or was a stillbirth, and the cause of her death could not be determined.

Police told the coroner they intend for Anahera’s case to remain open until a parent was identified and spoken to. Beard has previously said he hopes that someone connected to the child will one day come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 105, and quoting file number 210816/2825, or they can report to Crime Stoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Finding help

Coroner Alison Mills, who examined Anahera’s case, urged any woman who needs support with an unplanned pregnancy in the future to reach out to organisations that provide services, including:

– RNZ