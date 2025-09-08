Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers blasts fugitive Tom Phillips’ supporters over ‘hero’ claims

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge says Tom Phillips is no hero.

People lauding Tom Phillips as a folk hero are being blasted by the country’s top policeman and the Police Minister, who are reminding people of the criminal behaviour that dominated his time on the run.

“He’s not a hero,” Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save