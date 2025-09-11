Police staff have been told to investigate taking legal action over the use by a media outlet of police radio communications around the shooting of Tom Phillips.

Details of the standoff between Phillips and police were published by Stuff after it obtained recordings of police audio.

“The publication of details and use of audio from police radiocommunications is a potential breach of s.133A of the Radiocommunications Act,” said Police Commissioner Richard Chambers.

“It is extremely frustrating to have to take this step, but it is crucial that sensitive operational matters are protected at this time.”

The commissioner said he was aware the Phillips case was of significant public interest, but several inquiries and investigations were under way, and communications such as those published might be needed in due course to be used in evidence.