Millions of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs have been seized as police carried out about 70 warrants as part of an eight-month investigation targeting the gang, dubbed Operation Avon.

In total, 30 warrants were executed on addresses – 21 in the Christchurch area and nine in Auckland – and more than 40 warrants executed on vehicles.

About 5kg of class A drugs were seized, along with 11 firearms, ammunition, and about $250,000 cash.

Eighteen men aged between 18 and 55 were arrested and have been charged, including every patched Comancheros Christchurch member. Of those arrests, 15 were in Christchurch and six in Auckland.

A bike seized in the raids.

As “part of enforcement activity”, police have also restrained $1.9m of assets, consisting of an Auckland property and 11 vehicles.

The Christchurch chapter of the Comancheros became a priority target of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), supported by Canterbury Police, as “their brazen alleged offending spread across New Zealand”.

At a press conference in Christchurch yesterday, Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson gave background to the operation that started in February.

“We utilised a suite of tactics to identify the offenders,” he said.

“Early on, our investigation identified significant drug offending involving the Class A controlled drugs methamphetamine and cocaine, and extensive money laundering.”

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson speaking in Christchurch on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

He said the methamphetamine was worth around $20m.

“We have no doubt the disruption of the Christchurch-based Comanchero gang would have a positive impact on the Canterbury community,” Thomson said, adding it would make “a very large dent” on the spread of drugs across the country.

Thomson did not know how many patched members were remaining in the country.

It was “a lot of hard work” to arrest an entire chapter in one day, he said, believing that police have prevented $50m worth of harm.

A gun seized by police.

Thomson said his message to other gangs was that “New Zealand police take this very seriously”.

“At the top echelon, there seems to be no conscience towards keeping our communities away from drugs, it’s all about obtaining assets,” he said.

“They are funding their lifestyles at New Zealanders’ expense.”

He said he had spoken to members of the community who were feeling “relief”.

Earlier, Thomson said class A drugs “cause untold harm and misery in our communities” and the impact on families is “intolerable”.

“These groups have no hesitation in peddling drugs and accumulating vehicles and property, with no regard for the destruction they cause in everyday New Zealanders’ lives,” he said.

“We have no doubt that this disruption of the Comanchero gang will have a positive impact on the drug supply chain across the country.”

A large amount of cash was also seized.

Police allege the gang organised for drugs and cash to be relayed between Auckland and Christchurch every few weeks.

Thomson said more than $1m worth of drugs at wholesale value were believed to have been moved between the North and South Island, which police will allege at prosecution equates to a street value of more than $15m.

A firearm seized by police.

The 18 men have made a first appearance at court in Christchurch and Auckland.

Charges include participating in an organised criminal group, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Police say their move will impact the drug flow across the region. Photo / Supplied

Further charges, including money laundering and drug dealing charges, are being considered.

“NZ Police is committed to putting an end to the harm organised criminal groups perpetuate across New Zealand,” Thomson said.

More than $1 million worth of drugs at wholesale value were believed to have been moved between the North and South Island, which police will allege equates to a street value of more than $15m. Photo / Supplied

“Operation Avon is holding those responsible to account following a meticulous investigation and co-ordinated response.

“Pivotally, arresting every member of the chapter will put an end to their unwanted presence in our Christchurch community.”

The Christchurch chapter of the Comancheros patched over the local Rebels gang last year and took over their old clubhouse.

In a post on the NZ National Party’s X account, Minister of Corrections Mark Mitchell congratulated and thanked the police service and all those involved in Operation Avon.

“Gangs like the Comancheros pedal misery throughout New Zealand,” he said.

Mitchell said they are responsible for 18% of all serious violent crime, 19% of all homicides and 25% of all kidnappings and abductions.

“This is despite being far less than 1% of our population,” he said.

New Zealand police launched Operation Cobalt in July 2022 to respond to a spike in intimidating behaviour and violence by gangs in the first half of the year.

Since then, the police have seized hundreds of firearms and laid thousands of charges in court, as well as confiscating commercial quantities of drugs and large sums of cash.