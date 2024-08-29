Every patched member of the Comancheros gang in Christchurch has been arrested
Police have seized cash, guns, drugs and assets in a remarkable crackdown
Police allege the gang organised for drugs and cash to be relayed between Auckland and Christchurch every few weeks
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says it’s been an “outstanding week” for the police force, with the seizure of nearly $15 million of Head Hunters gang assets in Auckland and the arrest of every Christchurch Comanchero gang member.
Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning, Coster said those results were “a reflection of the incredibly hard work by a huge number of people in our investigative area”.
He said police would keep focusing on going after gang assets which is what hurt them the most.
Police yesterday announced the arrest of every patched member of the Comancheros in Christchurch, saying there would be a “very large dent” in the supply of illegal drugs across New Zealand as a result.
As “part of enforcement activity”, police have also restrained $1.9m of assets, consisting of an Auckland property and 11 vehicles.
The Christchurch chapter of the Comancheros became a priority target of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), supported by Canterbury Police, as “their brazen alleged offending spread across New Zealand”.
At a press conference in Christchurch yesterday, Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson gave background to the operation that started in February.
“We utilised a suite of tactics to identify the offenders,” he said.
“Early on, our investigation identified significant drug offending involving the Class A controlled drugs methamphetamine and cocaine, and extensive money laundering.”
He said the methamphetamine was worth around $20m.
“We have no doubt the disruption of the Christchurch-based Comanchero gang would have a positive impact on the Canterbury community,” Thomson said, adding it would make “a very large dent” on the spread of drugs across the country.
Thomson did not know how many patched members were remaining in the country.
It was “a lot of hard work” to arrest an entire chapter in one day, he said, believing that police have prevented $50m worth of harm.
Thomson said his message to other gangs was that “New Zealand police take this very seriously”.
Police allege the gang organised for drugs and cash to be relayed between Auckland and Christchurch every few weeks.
Thomson said more than $1m worth of drugs at wholesale value were believed to have been moved between the North and South Island, which police will allege at prosecution equates to a street value of more than $15m.
The 18 men have made a first appearance at court in Christchurch and Auckland.
Charges include participating in an organised criminal group, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and conspiracy to supply cocaine.
Further charges, including money laundering and drug dealing charges, are being considered.
“NZ Police is committed to putting an end to the harm organised criminal groups perpetuate across New Zealand,” Thomson said.