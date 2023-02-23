Police are seen on Newington Rd in Henderson on Friday morning, where police are responding to an incident in the area. Photo / Supplied

A primary school is in lockdown and several roads in west Auckland have been closed while armed police respond to an incident in the area.

Several roads around Newington Rd in Henderson cannot be accessed by cars.

A resident driving past Newington St at 7.15am said there were several armed police at the scene: “They were everywhere.”

The resident said at the View Rd end of Newington Rd two armed officers were crouching on their knees standing guard.

Two more patrol cars with lights and four more armed officers were stationed at the park behind the Briscoes.

‘Keep your children home. School in lockdown’

The nearby Holy Cross Catholic School has told parents it is in lockdown.

Several teachers and children who had already arrived at school were safe in a classroom.

“There is a police lockdown ... do not come to school,” the message said.

The school also posted on its Facebook page: “Keep your children home. School in lockdown.”

A Newington Rd resident told the Herald that a police car and two armed police officers were at the house beside theirs.

“So far there is a police car in front of the house beside us.

“My daughter goes to Holy Cross School nearby and that has been closed we have been advised to stay inside. My kids are freaking out. It is just a scary situation.“

A shooting incident happened more than six months ago in another house on the street, the resident said.

A receptionist at nearby Hauraki Brewing said she hadn’t been talked to by police about the incident, she just knew the road was closed off.

Henderson High School said it was “still open” today.

Auckland Transport confirmed an incident had occurred as it reported several bus routes through the area had been disrupted.

The transport agency said the incident was on View Rd between Railside Ave and Newington Rd.

Due to a police incident on View Rd between Railside Ave & Newington Rd, the 152 & school bus services 022 & 050 will be detoured until further notice.

— Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 23, 2023

