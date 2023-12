Police have closed the Southwestern Motorway due to an “unfolding incident”.

State Highway 20 is closed heading west at the Onehunga Harbour Rd on-ramp.

“Police in the area have concerns for a person’s wellbeing,” police said.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.”

Westbound traffic has backed up more than 5.5km from Onehunga to the Auckland International Airport junction with State Highway 20A and SH20.

