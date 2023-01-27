Voyager 2022 media awards
Police chase man on stolen $3000 bike through central Wellington

Georgina Campbell
Police first spotted the cyclist on Cuba St in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A man thought to be riding a stolen bike worth $3000 was tackled to the ground and arrested after a police chase through central Wellington.

Police spotted the man on Cuba St at about 1.30pm yesterday and signalled for him to stop.

Senior Sergeant Mark Lewis said the man continued riding through the central city and police officers pursued him on foot.

“The chase led to the waterfront, where the man swerved around both police officers and pedestrians.

“He was eventually tackled by two officers, supported by an off-duty colleague cycling in the area.”

The 28-year-old man was arrested without further incident.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court today on charges of unlawfully taking a bicycle, receiving property, failing to stop when required, and breach of bail.

