A police chase spanning from Auckland to Northland last night has ended with the 13-year-old driver being arrested along with two others after they spent two hours fleeing officers.

Police got a report a stolen vehicle had been spotted in Wellsford on Worker Rd about 5.20pm yesterday. Officers tried to pull the driver over but they fled.

“Police initiated a short pursuit before abandoning due to the manner of driving,” Senior Sergeant Roger Small said.

Police then tracked the car driving north on State Highway 1.

Officers spiked the car just north of Onerere Rd and the trio then dumped it north of Glenmore Rd.

Two men inside the car got out and into another car, a grey Ford Ranger without registration plates - stolen from a dealership in Manukau earlier in the day.

The police Eagle helicopter then spotted the Ford Ranger driving along SH1 in Northland.

A passenger then got out in Raumanga before the car was driven back southbound on SH1.

Police spiked the Ford Range in Te Hana and about 7.30pm. The car lost a tyre and the driver lost control and crashed at Schedewys Hill.

“Thankfully, no one was injured,” Small said. “This was a serious and potentially very dangerous incident, which was thankfully brought to a resolution.

“This is another example of some great police work in holding offenders to account while keeping our community safe,” he said.

A 22-year-old allegedly involved was due to appear in the North Shore District Court.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.








