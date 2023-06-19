A motorist who stopped his car in the middle of Auckland’s Southern Motorway, got on the roof and started to meditate has been charged with dangerous driving. Photo / Supplied

A motorist who stopped his car in the middle of Auckland’s Southern Motorway, got on the roof and started to meditate has been charged with dangerous driving.

The man who blocked traffic on June 8 told the Herald after the incident he took full responsibility for his actions - a stunt he said was to “raise awareness” of those who died on our roads.

Police said they were very concerned about the danger he put himself and other motorists in.

Police yesterday charged the 25-year-old with dangerous driving - calling it a “dose of reality”.

A man parked his car in the middle of State Highway 1 and began meditating on the roof, saying he was highlighting the road toll and protesting NZTA’s Road to Zero campaign. Photo / Supplied

The man earlier told the Herald he was prepared for any consequences he would face.

Tāmaki Makaurau road policing manager Inspector Scott Webb called the charge “another example of an offender being held to account for putting others at risk on our roads.”

Webb said the man’s behaviour was also concerning because of the amount of congestion it caused.

The man was seen parking a 2009 Nissan GT-R northbound on State Highway 1′s middle lane near Highbrook, blocking traffic.

A witness told the Herald a man was “sitting there meditating like a monk”.

The witness managed to briefly speak to the driver, asking him what was going on. The man allegedly claimed to be staging a protest against Waka Kotahi NZTA’s Road to Zero policy.

The witness described the incident as “wild” and said it caused a lot of disruption to traffic.

“Man that was wild. Traffic was just shocking. It built up. This guy has a screw loose or something.

“It’s the most unusual thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

The meditating man told the Herald: “I am a young Kiwi who had lost friends to horrific car accidents and ... I see NZTA spend millions, now billions, on road safety to get our road death toll to zero.”

He said he was protesting the campaign and had his own alternate ideas.

NZTA’s Road to Zero campaign hopes to reach a goal where New Zealand has zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

NZTA’s vision, according to its website, is that Kiwis can travel and reach their destination safely through numerous transport modes such as driving, walking, cycling, motorcycling or taking public transport.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



