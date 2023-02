The site of the crash this morning. Photo / Supplied

Police are making inquiries into a crash between a patrol car and a school bus in Lower Hutt this morning

The crash occurred at the intersection of Kings Crescent and High St, Boulcoutt, about 7.15am as the police car was heading to an emergency with its lights and sirens on.

A team of police at the scene on the intersection of High Street and Kings Crescent, Lower Hutt, where a patrol car and a school bus collided earlier today. 09 February, 2023. Photo/ Mark Mitchell

There were no passengers on the bus when the crash occurred, and no one was injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.