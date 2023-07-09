Emergency services examine the scene of a crash involving a police car in Epsom, Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police car has been involved in a crash in Auckland overnight - taking out a light pole and smashing into a bus stop.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Great South Rd, in Epsom, shortly before 12.30am.

Firefighters and police officers were seen examining the crash site and surrounding areas, as glass and debris from the police vehicle littered the ground and footpath.

The police car itself has suffered extensive damage; with the whole front completely scrunched up and the windshield smashed.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Epsom after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

Northern fire communications confirmed staff assisted police at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are also unknown at this stage and police have been approached for more information.

- more to come -