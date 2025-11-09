Police car crash responding to earlier SH2 River Road smash closes Upper Hutt route
RNZ
Quick Read
Save
Two crashes, including one involving police, shut SH2 River Rd in Upper Hutt. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon
Two crashes – including one involving a police car on its way to the earlier smash – closed SH2 River Rd in Upper Hutt on Sunday evening.
Police said motorists should expect delays in the area.
Emergency services were called to River Rd, Clouston Park, between Fergusson Drive
and Tōtara Park Rd, at about 5.50pm Sunday, after reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Police said moderate injuries were reported.