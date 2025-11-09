Two crashes, including one involving police, shut SH2 River Rd in Upper Hutt. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two crashes, including one involving police, shut SH2 River Rd in Upper Hutt. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

By RNZ

Two crashes – including one involving a police car on its way to the earlier smash – closed SH2 River Rd in Upper Hutt on Sunday evening.

Police said motorists should expect delays in the area.

Emergency services were called to River Rd, Clouston Park, between Fergusson Drive and Tōtara Park Rd, at about 5.50pm Sunday, after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Police said moderate injuries were reported.