Four teenagers have been captured by police after an alleged spree of burglaries, robberies and a dramatic police chase over 48 hours.

Police arrested the teenagers, aged between 13-15, this morning after a series of incidents that started in the early hours of Monday morning between Browns Bay and Whangārei.

Police allege the offending spree included burglaries, an aggravated robbery and the ramming of a police vehicle. In one incident last night police say three masked males entered a store armed with knives and screwdrivers.

A police spokesperson said yesterday at 1.20am police were called following a report of a burglary at a petrol station on State Highway 1, Whakapara, 20 km north of Whangārei.

Three people were reportedly smashing windows and took a number of items before fleeing.

At 3.11am that same morning police were notified of a burglary at a fast food restaurant on Bank St, Whangārei.

The Northern Advocate understands the group of teens broke into the Pizza Hut store by shattering a glass door.

They were seen leaving the store at 3.11am with some Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, bottles of coke and some money.

Police have now linked this group to an aggravated robbery at a restaurant in Browns Bay, Auckland last night.

At around 10.40pm a group of three masked males entered the store on Clyde Rd armed with knives and screwdrivers and made demands for money.

The offenders stole cash registers from behind the counter before fleeing in a vehicle.

Then, at 12.32am police were called to a petrol station on State Highway 1, Te Hana after a group of offenders gained entry to the store.

They stole a number of items before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Whangārei CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said police were then called at approximately 1.37am to a petrol station on State Highway 1, Oakleigh following a report of a burglary.

”At about 1.46am a mobile police patrol unit located the vehicle involved in the initial burglary and signalled for the vehicle to stop.

”When the driver failed to stop Police initiated a pursuit.

”Shortly after, the pursuing police vehicle was rammed by the offending vehicle and rendered immobile. Thankfully the officers involved were uninjured.”

He said spikes were successfully deployed a short time later and the vehicle was brought to a stop.

The offenders abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot and after a brief search of the area, four young people were arrested.

Property was recovered from both of the burglary scenes.

”I would like to acknowledge the work carried out by our staff, who quickly located this group and took them into custody,” he said.

”This type of crime is unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

”We want to reassure the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated. We work hard to hold offenders to account and to ensure the safety of our community.”



