A car is believed to have plunged into the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam. Video / ODT

A car is believed to have plunged into the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam. Video / ODT

Central Otago police will not confirm anyone has died or is missing after a car is believed to have plunged into the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam earlier this week.

The Otago Daily Times understands police were alerted mid-afternoon on Tuesday by a woman walking on a now private section of Tamblyn Dr in the Roxburgh Hydro Village after she discovered signs a vehicle had crashed through a fence at the end of the about 700m track, past willow trees and into the river - a drop of about 15m.

A police search began in earnest on Tuesday evening and a larger police presence was at the scene yesterday.

A police spokeswoman yesterday said police had not located the vehicle which is believed to be submerged. Searching was expected to be scaled up in the coming days.

When the vehicle entered the water remained unclear, prompting an appeal for information.

The spokeswoman said police believed the vehicle, a royal blue Subaru station wagon, left the road and became submerged in the river some time earlier this week.

Only when the car was located and retrieved from the water would police be able to confirm whether anyone remained in the vehicle.

"Police would be interested to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle go into the river or spotted it in the area over the past couple of days."

• Contact police on 105 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800555-111.