Police callout: Massey school out of lockdown after firearms incident

Police have blocked off a west Auckland street and a primary school is in lockdown after a firearm incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people are in custody and a primary school is out of lockdown after armed police swarmed a West Auckland suburb following a firearms incident.

Police were called after a firearm was reportedly discharged on Keegan Drive, Massey just before midday.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad responded and two people were taken into custody. There are no reports of injuries at the Massey property.

"Police are still working to ascertain the full set of circumstances of the earlier incident and these enquiries will be ongoing this afternoon," police said in a statement.

"No charges have been laid at this point. Cordons are expected to be lifted in due course."

A spokesman said cordons were in place in a section of the road while police approached the property at the centre of the investigation.

As a precaution, nearby Lincoln Heights School, which is on the same road, was placed into lockdown given the proximity to cordons, said the spokesman.

From inside the school, Lincoln Heights principal Leisha Byrnes said staff and pupils hunkered down in their classrooms and offices while the police operation continued.

She said the school had received a call from police telling them to take the measure as a safety precaution given the closeness of the activity.

She was advised by police around 2.15pm they were able to come out of lockdown.

"Our kids have had a well-deserved run around on the playground and we're packing up, ready to go home," Byrnes said about 3pm.

"Police did an amazing job to the point where we were totally oblivious. They did an awesome job."

Parents kept across the developing situation through the school Facebook page and by text message.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed a crew was at the scene to help police at the Massey call-out.

"We received the call at 12.05pm. One rapid-response unit has been deployed," she said.