The crashed vehicle involved in an incident in Manurewa, South Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been injured after a dispute between neighbours turned to violence in a South Auckland suburb overnight.

Police were called to Weymouth Rd, in Manurewa, after receiving calls about 1am that occupants between neighbouring properties were arguing and damaging each other’s properties.

Authorities described the incident as an “ongoing dispute” between two neighbouring properties on the street.

“Ultimately, this resulted in a vehicle attempting to leave an address and crashing into a fence,” a police spokesman said.

Photos show a black car with its windows - including the rear window and windshield - smashed in.

The vehicle itself has crashed through a fence. Shattered glass and debris litter the ground around it.

Police said two people were injured in the incident - one suffering moderate injuries and the other minor injuries.

St John confirmed an ambulance and an operations manager were sent to the scene at 1.15am.

One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The police spokesman said: “Police spent a considerable amount of time working to de-escalate the situation and speak to occupants from both addresses.

“We are continuing to make inquiries and no charges have been laid at this stage.”