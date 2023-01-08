Police called to three water incidents in three hours

The Police Eagle helicopter was called after a vessel got into trouble in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf. Photo / File

A swimmer in Whangarei Harbour had to be given medical assistance due to injuries sustained from a boat’s propeller.

A police spokeswoman said police were told of a small vessel with mechanical problems on its outboard motor and a swimmer close by in difficulties.

The incident happened at about 11am in the water at One Tree Point at the south head of Whangarei Harbour.

“Nearby vessels were able to get the swimmer aboard and tow the vessel to the shore,” the spokesman said.

The swimmer received medical assistance for minor injuries he sustained from the vessel’s propeller.

It has been a busy morning for police on the waters, being the third that needed police assistance.

Earlier this morning, an emergency call was made to police after a boat started taking on water near Tiritiri Matangi Island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the incident of “a small vessel taking on water” about 8.30am today.

A police Eagle helicopter assisted - keeping watch on the status of the boat - while a police launch was en route.

The vessel was then towed to Whangaparāoa by the police launch.

Another police investigation was also launched in Taupo after a rowed vessel filled with water following a close encounter with another vessel.

Police were alerted to the incident near Two Mile Bay also at about 8.30am today.

The crew on the vessel that filled with water included four rowers and a cox.

“The crew were able to get the vessel to shore and police staff are talking with them,” police said in a statement.

Police inquiries into the incident are currently underway.



