Police called to Bluebridge ferry terminal as cancellations continue

The Bluebridge Cook Strait ferry The Straitsman docking in Picton. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Police were called out to Picton’s ferry terminal yesterday amid ongoing cancellations and rising tempers among passengers – some of whom are facing weeks camped in their vehicles.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the NZ Herald they were called to the Bluebridge terminal at around 12.30pm due to a large number of irate passengers who had their sailings cancelled.

The spokesperson said there was no specific incident of abuse, but that officers patrolled the area regardless.

“We did a foot patrol through the terminal a short time later and confirmed that although there were some ‘loud and upset’ people, there had been no significant issues.”

The spokesperson also noted police had been called out to the same terminal on March 26 to an angry passenger yelling at staff and other passengers.

“The caller advised on the phone though that staff had managed to calm the man down and police attendance was not required.”

On Wednesday, even more Bluebridge sailings are cancelled as an engineering fault stretches on without an end in sight.

Bluebridge announced this morning that all the Strait Feronia’s sailings are cancelled until Wednesday evening, with the possibility of cancellations going on even longer.

“Our engineers are doing everything they can to resolve the issue as quickly as possible but unfortunately we do not yet know when that will be.”

Rob, who has been waiting to sail since April 1 with his wife, said the cancellations are “absolute bullsh*t”. The pair have been rebooked on the 16th, and until then are stuck waiting at a Picton petrol station in their caravan, checking the terminal three times a day to see if any spots have become available.

“It’s just pathetic,” Rob told the Herald.

He said tempers are beginning to rise – and this morning when he went to check the usual whiteboard to see if a standby sailing was available, it had been replaced with a sign that said ‘no standbys available’.

“My patience is running out.”

The ship had just returned to service after being sent for a routine dry dock in Sydney in February. The engineering issue meant the ship was forced to dock in Picton overnight and sailed without passengers to Wellington on Monday.

The passengers who were planning to sail with their vehicles have been told the only option is a full refund, as the ships are too booked-up to rebook more vehicles.