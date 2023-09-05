Warrant for arrest of missing Marokopa father, Coroner's report reveals driver of fatal Picton crash had just four hours sleep and Kim Jong-un traveling to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A man with blood all over his face banged on the door of a Milton house yesterday, saying he had been mugged.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a property in Milton about midnight on Monday after the residents said a man with blood all over his face came to their front door.

The 27-year-old man told the residents he had been mugged and asked to use their phone.

He was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

As police were driving in Milton, they pulled over a suspicious-looking vehicle.

The 37-year-old man behind the wheel was a disqualified driver and was arrested.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 862mcg and has also been summoned to appear in court.

In the car was a 30-year-old male passenger.

The passenger will appear in court this morning on charges relating to breaching court release conditions over the consumption of alcohol and intoxication.

Police were unsure if the two men in the car were linked to the injured man and investigations were continuing.

Later, at 3.35am yesterday, police were called to an address in High St, Dunedin, after the occupant said an unknown man was attempting to break into their property.

The 27-year-old man attempted to enter the house through both the front and back doors before giving up.

He did not make it far — the man was located by police allegedly highly intoxicated and hunched over at the front door.

The man was unable to explain why he was trying to enter the property and what he was doing there.

After a short investigation, police discovered he was supposed to be staying at a different address two streets over.

Police dropped him off at the correct property.