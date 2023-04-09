More footage has emerged of the dirt bike riders who rode through parts of Auckland over the weekend. Photo / File

Reckless behaviour by a group of more than 100 off-road dirt bikers in the East Auckland suburb of Botany Downs has prompted a police appeal for information.

Police said they are aware of road users causing concern in the Botany area today.

This follows a resident filming an incident in the South Auckland suburb where more than 100 riders were doing wheelies and some swerved into the opposite lane.

“I’ve seen this before, where lots of people on dirt bikes go through the streets, doing wheelies and such, [with] no helmets or protection... but I’ve never seen this many before. They just kept coming.

“There were even a few people on [quad bikes] this time; I’d never seen that before,” a resident told 1News.

The man said he had seen groups of dirt bike riders getting together over summer and on holidays such as Christmas, and figured they organised again for Easter Sunday.

Two years ago, eight dirt, road and quad bikes were seized as police vowed to crack down on illegal riding, fearing deaths are “only a matter of time”.

Counties Manukau police feared the upsurge of illegal dirt bike riding and dangerous stunts on the region’s roads is putting lives at risk.

Dozens of bikers took over the streets of Auckland on New Year’s Eve in 2021, executing dangerous manoeuvres and damaging a police patrol car.

The stunts were considered so dangerous, police chose not to intervene.

Videos sent to the Herald showed the motorcyclists performing wheelies, burning rubber and spinning their bikes dangerously.

In another video filmed at Hollyford Drive in Manukau on the same night, the bikers could be seen riding on the footpath, with police trailing alongside on the road with their sirens going.

In the latest case in Botany Downs, police want anyone with information, video or photographs identifying those involved to contact them on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.