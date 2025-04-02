Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police bust cannabis-growing operation at commercial property in Three Kings, Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police remove cannabis plants from a commercial address on Carr Rd in Three Kings. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police remove cannabis plants from a commercial address on Carr Rd in Three Kings. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have raided a large cannabis-growing operation in the central Auckland suburb of Three Kings.

A police spokesperson said the operation was found at an industrial property this morning.

“Police have been at the Carr Rd address since late morning and inquiries are ongoing this afternoon.

The police spokesperson said inquiries were still in the early stages and there was no further information at the moment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“However, no arrests have been made at this stage.”

Police will remain at the address overnight.

A photographer at the scene said the scent of cannabis at the site was “incredibly potent” and could be smelled from the nearby motorway.

Police have executed a search warrant at a commercial address on Carr Rd in Three Kings in relation to a commerical cannabis growing operation. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police have executed a search warrant at a commercial address on Carr Rd in Three Kings in relation to a commerical cannabis growing operation. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photos taken at the scene showed two police cars and officers parked in front of the business.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Officers were seen moving large crates of cannabis plants into a nearby shipping container.

Two businesses are listed at the address.

In December last year, three cannabis grow houses were discovered in South Auckland and police seized 300 plants.

Photos show two police cars and officers in front of the business where police busted a cannabis growing operation. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Photos show two police cars and officers in front of the business where police busted a cannabis growing operation. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand