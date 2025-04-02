“However, no arrests have been made at this stage.”
Police will remain at the address overnight.
A photographer at the scene said the scent of cannabis at the site was “incredibly potent” and could be smelled from the nearby motorway.
Photos taken at the scene showed two police cars and officers parked in front of the business.
Officers were seen moving large crates of cannabis plants into a nearby shipping container.
Two businesses are listed at the address.
In December last year, three cannabis grow houses were discovered in South Auckland and police seized 300 plants.
