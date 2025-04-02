Police remove cannabis plants from a commercial address on Carr Rd in Three Kings. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have raided a large cannabis-growing operation in the central Auckland suburb of Three Kings.

A police spokesperson said the operation was found at an industrial property this morning.

“Police have been at the Carr Rd address since late morning and inquiries are ongoing this afternoon.

The police spokesperson said inquiries were still in the early stages and there was no further information at the moment.