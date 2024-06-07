Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

Police and Customs have busted an Australian organised crime cell, arresting two men who were allegedly trying to break into a shipping container and retrieve a shipment of cocaine in Auckland’s industrial suburbs.

Some $7.65 million worth of cocaine - 17 kilograms - was stopped from getting into the community when police arrested the men in Onehunga last Saturday. The men had turned up to the container yard on electric scooters.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said police had accused the men, an Australian national and a New Zealander living in Australia, came to Auckland specifically to retrieve the drugs.

Customs and the police’s National Organised Crime Group have been working on Operation Matrix to disrupt Australian Transnational Organised Crime (TNOC).

The two men, aged 33 and 42, have been charged with burglary and possession for supply of cocaine. They will reappear in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday, June 25.

Gollan said the shipping container came from Brazil. It had transited Brisbane before arriving at the Ports of Auckland in May.

“This is the 26th TNOC Operational Cell that has been identified and dismantled since 2017,” Gollan said.

“It is disconcerting to see overseas transnational organised groups insert their people into New Zealand to facilitate these crimes and demonstrate their willingness to profit from community misery.

“While these TNOC groups continue to evolve and adapt their offending to avoid detection, but so do we, and yet again we were one rung ahead of them.”

Customs’ manager of investigations Dominic Adams said this seizure highlighted that police and customs “will remain a step ahead” of criminals.

We are ever-vigilant to stopping the harm that dangerous substances such as cocaine can cause our communities.”

