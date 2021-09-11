Police briefing under way, update expected soon on woman found dead in Manurewa

A police briefing is currently ongoing over the finding of a woman found dead at a "non-residential property" in South Auckland yesterday.
The Herald understands the case is being treated as a homicide inquiry.
A police spokeswoman said a police update will be issued once it is available.
The woman's body was found at the South Auckland address in Manurewa about 4.30pm on Saturday.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Police had conducted a scene examination and inquiries are under way to identify her and establish what led to her death.