Police briefing under way, update expected soon on woman found dead in Manurewa

The woman's body was found at a South Auckland address on Saturday at 4.30pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police briefing is currently ongoing over the finding of a woman found dead at a "non-residential property" in South Auckland yesterday.

The Herald understands the case is being treated as a homicide inquiry.

A police spokeswoman said a police update will be issued once it is available.

The woman's body was found at the South Auckland address in Manurewa

Police had conducted a scene examination and inquiries are under way to identify her and establish what led to her death.